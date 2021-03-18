Entertainment News
Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession

Get this man some proper help before it's too late.

Famous Dex has been catching all the L’s lately. The troubled rapper just got popped for gun possession after recently getting robbed at gunpoint.

Per TMZ, Dex was the passenger in the backseat of a car when it got pulled over by LAPD on Tuesday (March 16) in North Hollywood. The whip got flagged because it didn’t have a rear licence plate, but the kicker is the cops say Dex tried to get out and walk away during said traffic stop. After the authorities ran the ID’s of everyone, they discovered one of the passengers was on probation.

Naturally, cops searched the car and discovered a loaded gun under Dex’s seat, allegedly. Dex was promptly arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony. Reportedly, his bail was set at $35,000 but Dex is still in the bing.

Jail may be the safest place for Dex at the moment. Last week, he told cops he had been liberated of $50,000 and thousands of dollars in cash after getting robbed at gunpoint in the San Fernando Valley, allegedly.

To say Dex has had issues over the years is an understatement. Born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., the Chicago native did a stint in drug rehab not too long ago after fans showed concern that he looked particularly strung out. Sadly, he been looking drugged out online for years.

What also must be mentioned is that social media witnessed Dex put hands on a woman back in 2016. He was again involved in a domestic violence incident late last year with an ex-girlfriend. There was also the time he suffered an epileptic seizure in a club a couple of years ago.

 

Famous Dex Arrested For Gun Possession  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

