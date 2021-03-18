According to NBC4i, The Internal Revenue Service will delay the April 15 tax deadline until mid-May, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The agency is still working to determine a specific deadline date, the report said. As of Wednesday, the IRS has not publicly commented about the delay.
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan included stimulus checks, changes to the child tax credit, and exemptions for people who received unemployment in 2020. Due to those changes, many experts believed the IRS would have to delay the filing deadline.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Boosie Badazz Reveals He Remains Cancer Free Following Annual Check Up
- IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline
- Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Charged With Murder Of Stepdad
- Offset Is Producing A Streetwear Competition Series For HBO Called ‘The Hype’
- Casanova Denied Bail Thanks To Old Nick Cannon Interview
- Kodak Black Claims Megan Thee Stallion “Made A Whole Career” Off His Catchphrase
- LeBron James, Maverick Carter Named 1st Black Partners Of Fenway Sports Group
- Erica Banks Reveals The Reason She Wants Her Body Done [Exclusive Video]
- Tiffany Haddish Shades Nicki Minaj In Leaked Clubhouse Chat
- Isaiah John Breaks Down ‘Snowfall,’ British vs. African-American Actors & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
IRS Looking to Move the 2021 Tax Deadline was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com