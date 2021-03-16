Entertainment News
Mike Epps To Star In Netflix TV Series “The Upshaws”

Mike Epps is returning to Television!

Epps will star in the “The Upshaws,” with co-star Kim Fields (Living Single) and comedian Wanda Sykes. Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine will also join the cast.

Here is a breakdown of the new show:

Bennie Upshaw (played by Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (played by Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

The comedy premieres on Netflix Wednesday, May 12.

Source | ShadowAndAct.com

Photos
Close