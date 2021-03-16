Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After Lil Baby’s Grammys Performance

Rice is the CEO and founder of the Tamir Rice Foundation.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 1

Source: NBC / Getty

While most across the nation and the world praised Lil Babys performance of his protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” at the most recent Grammy Awards ceremony, one person was definitely not moved. Samaria Rice, the mother of slain boy Tamir Rice, reportedly criticized Tamika Mallory’s showing in the performance but also others such as Ben Crump in recent posts.

Samaria Rice took to Facebook to air out her grievances with Mallory, Lil Baby, Crump, and more after reposting a Now This article that featured Mallory in the clip. Ms. Rice’s caption clearly depicts her feelings.

“Look at this clout chaser did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so,” Rice wrote early Monday morning (March 15). “That’s the problem they take us for a joke thats why we never have justice cause of sh*t like this.”

In another post, Rice took aim at Lee Merritt, Crump, and Sonney, who some say is in reference to Mysonne Linen.

“I have tried to stay off this shit. Tamike and the crew you b*tches chasing clout along with, Sonney, Crump, and Lee. Yall have literally f*ck our fight up i hope not another family soul used yall to represent them Yall might ass well be junior pigs cops, read the Facebook post.

And in another Facebook post, Rice wrote, “F*CK A GRAMMY WHEN MY SON IS DEAD F*ck all pigs cops.”

Rice is continuing to use her Facebook as a platform to critique those who she believes misused her son’s death for their own personal gains. And if the words she’s shared so far is any evidence, the rift is wider today than it was previously.

May Tamir Rice rest powerfully in peace.

Photo: Getty

Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After Lil Baby’s Grammys Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil baby , Samaria Rice , Tamir Rice

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Paul Wall Explains Why He Got The COVID…
 5 hours ago
03.16.21
Beyoncé Shut The Grammys After Party Down In…
 8 hours ago
03.16.21
Megan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donate $100,000…
 9 hours ago
03.16.21
Mother Of Tamir Rice Blasts Tamika Mallory After…
 9 hours ago
03.16.21
Producer Southside Of 808 Mafia Arrested On Weapons…
 10 hours ago
03.16.21
Drake Becomes First Artist To Debut Top 3…
 11 hours ago
03.16.21
10 items
Here Are 10 Times Jhené Aiko Gave Us…
 11 hours ago
03.16.21
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All…
 12 hours ago
03.16.21
It’s Lit: Travis Scott Launches Agave Spiked Seltzer…
 13 hours ago
03.16.21
7 items
21 Savage Stars In Louis Vuitton Men’s Summer…
 1 day ago
03.16.21
Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked…
 1 day ago
03.15.21
10 items
#Oscars: The 2021 Academy Award Nominees Have Been…
 1 day ago
03.15.21
13 items63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Media Room
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List…
 2 days ago
03.16.21
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Premiere Ceremony
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
10 items
Trey Songz Seen Spitting In The Mouths of…
 2 days ago
03.14.21
Marvin Hagler v Thomas Hearns
Former Middleweight Boxing Legend Marvin Hagler Dead At…
 3 days ago
03.13.21
Photos
Close