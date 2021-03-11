Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6: “Meghan Markle Speaks and the World Listens” [LISTEN]

This week, the trio continues to celebrate Black women for Women’s History Month. First, they’ll head across the pond discussing Buckingham Palace and their unfair treatment of Meghan, while coming back to the states to stand up for Chloe Bailey.

What a better time than now to celebrate Woman Crushes! Find out who the trio looks up to who make us feel proud.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list plus check out their favorite items to help you spring forward. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss new additions!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Don’t miss your chance to win a $250 Macy’s gift card on www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow:

@theundressingroompod

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6: “Meghan Markle Speaks and the World Listens” [LISTEN]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Meghan Markle , the undressing room podcas

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 6:…
 3 hours ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To…
 18 hours ago
03.10.21
Lena Waithe Announces Music Label, Hillman Grad Records…
 20 hours ago
03.10.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5M Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s…
 23 hours ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Stay In Your Lane: Cardi B Claps Back…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
6ix9ine Challenges Meek Mill To A Fight
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Viral: Harry and Meghan Markle’s Highly Anticipated Interview…
 1 day ago
03.10.21
Drake Relaunches OVO Sound Radio On SiriusXM
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Pooh Shiesty And Kodak Black Are Going At…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s ‘Verzuz’ Acquired By Triller
 2 days ago
03.09.21
18 itemsPaul Wall - Dub Car Show
What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
The Notorious B.I.G.’s 10 Best Freestyles & Guest…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
10 items
Cardi B’s Anthem “Bodak Yellow” Becomes First Diamond-Certified…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
7 items
Give Bow Wow His Flowers! Celebrate His Birthday…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Photos
Close