Total Of 14 People Accuse T.I. & Tiny Harris Of Sexual Assault

More alleged victims have come forward, including a high school student who served as an intern.

Tip “T.I.” Harris and his wife Tiny Harris are both facing a harrowing number of charges that they engaged in sexual assault. After a handful of women came forward alleging that they were assaulted, more victims have since made their accusations known via an attorney representing the group.

Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney representing a number of the women accusing the couple of sexual assault, has amassed more claims in addition to the women he was already representing. While T.I. and Tiny haven’t been charged, Blackburn would take a different approach if he could.

“If I was a prosecutor, I’d have brought charges already,” Blackburn exclusively stated to The Daily Beast.

Blackburn is representing 11 of the accusers, among which are eight who say they were assaulted, drugged or kidnapped by the couple or someone from their entourage. The three others, one of which is a man, say that they were terrorized by T.I. and Tiny.

In a letter written by Blackburn to authorities in both Georgia and California, the claims of assault go back as far as 2005 in some cases all the way through 2017. Blackburn is keeping many of the details close but appears to be making headway into getting the cases heard before a judge.

“This is very sensitive, and I do not want the Harrises to get off on a technicality because I may have disclosed something prematurely or because something may have gotten out,” Blackburn said to the publication. “For me, the goal is to get justice for these women, hands down. This is not about money. This is not about clout.”

