Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Sheila Jackson Lee, Brands & More To Rebuild Houston

The Box Houston Featured Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden...

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is utilizing her resources as well as those of her brand partners and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee to help rebuild Houston in the wake of Winter Storm Uri.

The Grammy-nominated Hot Girl Coach is partnering with Jackson Lee and  the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services to raise funds to rebuild and repair homes for seniors citizens and single mothers in the Houston area for free.  Joining Meg and Jackson Lee in helping Houston are Taraji P. Henson, 300 Entertainment and Megan’s brand partners Fashion Nova, Mielle, Revlon, The Coach Foundation and Dolce and Gabbana. The select list of donors are set to help out those Houstonians in need over the next two years.

She shared a flyer for the relief effort on Thursday (March 4) and called for her Hotties to help out in any way.

“It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me,” she wrote. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who came together with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas.”

In an official press release she stated, “Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown. I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion, Rep. Maxine Waters Break Bread About Black Women Empowerment &amp; "WAP"

RELATED: Houston Mayor Calls On Texas To Pay For Skyrocketing Energy Bills Following Winter Storm

megan thee stallion , Sheila Jackson-Lee

