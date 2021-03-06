VH1’s Black Ink Crew Dropping 5 New Specials Before Black Ink Crew: New York Returns In April

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

VH1 reality series Black Ink Crew has long become a bonafide franchise. Today (March 5), the network announced it will be airing five new specials that will get fans ready for the return of Black Ink Crew: New York in April.

Touting the return with the hashtag #blackinbusiness, the specials get set off with Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked on Monday, March 15 at 9PM ET/PT and then two weeks later Black Ink Crew: Confessions will premiere on Monday, March 29 at 9PM ET/PT.

Black Ink Crew: Secrets Unlocked is a 2-episode special (the second airs March 22) that will celebrate all three Black Ink Crew series (New York, Chicago and Compton). Hosted by Eva Marcille, it will feature Ceaser, Charmaine, Danielle, Don, KP, Lemeir, Miss Kitty, Phor, Puma, Ryan, Tatti, Teddy, Young Bae and more, along with special guests.

A week later, Black Ink Crew: Confessions will bring together that casts each of the aforementioned in a more reunion-like setting. Starting with Black Ink Crew: New York Confessions on March 29, followed by Black Ink Crew: Compton Confessions on April 5 and Black Ink Crew: Chicago Confessions on April 12—locking fown your reality TV fix on Mondays—the cast will update fans on what’s gone on since the conclusion of their previous seasons. Hosting duties will be handled by Marc Lamont Hill.

If you haven’t been keeping track, that’s five episodes before Black Ink Crew: New York properly returns for its 9th. We expect nothing but entertaining foolishness and madness during each and every one of these specials.

Watch the official promo below.

