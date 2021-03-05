Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Still Not The Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Is Quietly Testing “Undo Send” Button

The feature only gives you five seconds to decide if you really want that possibly problematic tweet or controversial hot take to hit timelines. 

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Twitter Quietly Testing "Undo Send" Feature

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

All we want is an edit button, but Twitter is testing and giving us everything else but the one feature we are screaming for.

Following the release of its stories-like feature called Fleets and answer to Clubhouse called Spaces, Twitter is now quietly testing an “undo send” feature which Gmail users have been enjoying for quite some time already. Social media guru Jane Manchun Wong gave her followers a first glimpse of the feature in action showing the “Undo Send” timer that will give you some time to pull back that tweet you probably shouldn’t have hit send on in the first place.

Now you won’t have a lot of time. The feature only gives you five seconds to decide if you really want that possibly problematic tweet or controversial hot take to hit timelines.

Wong’s gif of the feature in action is the first time seen in the social media wild since it was first mentioned in a Twitter survey last July as the company seriously explored a subscription-based service. Twitter users recently declared the popular platform that people always tweets, “they can’t believe is free,” because the entertainment provides dead after the company announced it would allow influencers to charge for tweets in the form of exclusive content for their followers.

While this is not the edit button we wanted, the “undo send” feature could come in handy. We hope Twitter does push it out eventually.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

Still Not The Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Is Quietly Testing “Undo Send” Button  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Twitter

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Dallas Man Indicted For 2020 Murder Of Rapper…
 3 hours ago
03.05.21
Travis Scott Teases New Air Jordan 6 “Cactus…
 3 hours ago
03.05.21
Eddie Murphy Reveals His Plans To Return To…
 4 hours ago
03.05.21
T.I. & Tiny’s Lawyer Shuts Down Claim They…
 5 hours ago
03.05.21
SZA Teams Up With The Slow Factory To…
 6 hours ago
03.05.21
Still Not The Edit Tweet Feature: Twitter Is…
 6 hours ago
03.05.21
16 items
Drake Drops Off Fresh 3-Pack ‘Scary Hours 2’…
 12 hours ago
03.05.21
CyHi The Prynce Says Kanye West Recreated Beats…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Lil Nas X Reveals Tekashi 6ix9ine Slid In…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
In Celebration of ‘Coming 2 America’s Release, Amazon…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Kenya Moore Gets Emotional When Talking About The…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Nostalgic AF: TikTok User Shares Black Sitcom-Inspired Outfits…
 1 day ago
03.05.21
Deb Antney Talks Nicki Minaj, Reveals She Thought…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Mathew Knowles Calls Fans ‘Idiots’ For Comparing Chloe…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Drake To Release “Scary Hours” Ahead Of ‘Certified…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Square Gains Majority Stake In TIDAL For $297…
 1 day ago
03.04.21
Photos
Close