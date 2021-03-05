Entertainment News
Dallas Man Indicted For 2020 Murder Of Rapper Mo3

Let justice be served.

It seems one of the most tragic Rap news stories from 2020 is not getting swept under the rug. Police have announced that they have possibly identified MO3’s assailant.

The Dallas News is reporting that local police have charged a man for taking the life of the MC. Last week the Dallas County grand jury indicted Kewon Dontrell White, 22, on murder charges. While the crime occurred back in November the documentation shows he was arrested three weeks after the incident and has sat in a federal correctional facility since. While details on how the badges pointed White as a suspect are still unclear, court records state that the shooter wore a ski mask to protect his identity.

Born Melvin A. Noble, the “Everybody” rapper was a favorite in his hometown and seemed to have a promising career ahead of him. He was signed to Boosie Bad Azz Entertainment record label. He detailed meeting him in an interview to Flaunt Magazine. “Three years ago, in a mall,” he revealed at the time. “He’s doing a signing or walkthrough at a shoe store. I had pulled up, we chopped it up. He put me on his show that night. After that, he flew me to his house. We made two songs for my album. I had a mixtape called 4 Indictments with Gangsta Grillz and DJ Drama. It’s been love ever since.”

If found guilty White could serve his natural remaining life in prison with the possibility of parole. He also faces a federal firearm charge stemming from a previous felony conviction.

Dallas Man Indicted For 2020 Murder Of Rapper Mo3  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

