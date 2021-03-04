Sports
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Had To School Shaq On Modern Basketball

Welp, O'Neal had it coming.

Los Angeles Sparks v Seattle Storm

Source: Julio Aguilar / Getty

NBA on TNT analyst and NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t bite his tongue when giving his opinion — most of the time harsh — on other players and the league’s state. He usually engages in debates with fellow retired hoopers and co-hosts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, so there isn’t much pushback for his points.

On Tuesday (Mar.2), O’Neal, during a recent telecast, met his match. During the player’s only version of Inside The NBA, Shaq got taken to school by WNBA champion Candace Parker who used her G-14 classification that the retired NBA big man loves to boast about having to school him on how today’s NBA is played.

The discussion that saw Shaq looking like a bully again while trying to impose his will on Parker had him looking absolutely dumb after she expertly defended her point. Things went left for O’Neal after he interjected during Parker explaining why the Denver Nuggets should take advantage of their versatile all-star big man Nikola Jokic because defenses are around the league switching more.

While Parker was making her very legitimate point, Shaq interrupted, saying teams should “man up,”  referring to how teams while he was still playing used to play defense. Parker was ready and easily swatted his take out of the paint with facts and the numbers, putting on an absolute master class that even impressed her fellow co-host Dwyane Wade who played with Shaq in Miami.

O’Neal has not had a good month and has been getting called out regularly lately for harsh criticism of players many describe as bullying. So, of course, Twitter absolutely loved seeing O’Neal get put in a blender on national television by Candace Parker.

Welp, O’Neal had it coming. You can peep more reactions to the boisterous Hall-of-Famer getting schooled in the gallery below.

