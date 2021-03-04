WNBA Champion Candace Parker Had To School Shaq On Modern Basketball

NBA on TNT analyst and NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t bite his tongue when giving his opinion — most of the time harsh — on other players and the league’s state. He usually engages in debates with fellow retired hoopers and co-hosts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, so there isn’t much pushback for his points.
On Tuesday (Mar.2), O’Neal, during a recent telecast, met his match. During the player’s only version of Inside The NBA, Shaq got taken to school by WNBA champion Candace Parker who used her G-14 classification that the retired NBA big man loves to boast about having to school him on how today’s NBA is played.
The discussion that saw Shaq looking like a bully again while trying to impose his will on Parker had him looking absolutely dumb after she expertly defended her point. Things went left for O’Neal after he interjected during Parker explaining why the Denver Nuggets should take advantage of their versatile all-star big man Nikola Jokic because defenses are around the league switching more.
While Parker was making her very legitimate point, Shaq interrupted, saying teams should “man up,” referring to how teams while he was still playing used to play defense. Parker was ready and easily swatted his take out of the paint with facts and the numbers, putting on an absolute master class that even impressed her fellow co-host Dwyane Wade who played with Shaq in Miami.
Candace Parker making Shaq look real dumb while talking about modern pick-n-roll basketball pic.twitter.com/TQYwVVrVmx
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2021
Part 2 of Candace Parker putting Shaq in a bodybag. This time with math. https://t.co/2EZ3gvqjNg pic.twitter.com/emmI4GFP9I
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 3, 2021
O’Neal has not had a good month and has been getting called out regularly lately for harsh criticism of players many describe as bullying. So, of course, Twitter absolutely loved seeing O’Neal get put in a blender on national television by Candace Parker.
Candace Parker teaching Shaq about the basic tenets of a pick and roll is an energy I need bottled and sold, please.
— priyadesai (@priyadesai) March 3, 2021
Welp, O’Neal had it coming. You can peep more reactions to the boisterous Hall-of-Famer getting schooled in the gallery below.
Twitter Thoroughly Enjoyed Candace Parker Schooling Shaquille O'Neal On Modern Basketball
*panel discusses modern pick and rolls— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 3, 2021
Candace Parker to Shaq: pic.twitter.com/8euVLbGwo9
I’m just here to say that @Candace_Parker is the best doing it. Period. Sure she’s my best friend. Sure that could mean I have bias. But I don’t. This isn’t bias. It’s just facts. Bball IQ is like 140 (normal IQ is closer to only like 110 😂😜) https://t.co/QLHdHM6724— Justine Brown (@Justine_Brown) March 3, 2021
"That Tennessee math!"— Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 3, 2021
Get 'im @Candace_Parker 😂 https://t.co/5un9wdjSvG
Love #CandaceParker. Easily one of the best things that's ever happened to bball & analysts. https://t.co/Ky2w1RtzQE— Ronda Racha Penrice (@rondaracha) March 3, 2021
the faces during this exchange speaking louder than any words https://t.co/3cYAHSzPsZ pic.twitter.com/9vc5xhhT9N— Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 3, 2021
“Oh wait, he’s being serious...” https://t.co/AXrVoovHDg pic.twitter.com/7Dlw4iV3wO— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 3, 2021
Candace Parker is not here for the play-play. She’s here to explain basketball and she’s kicking ass doing it. Shaq better step his game up. pic.twitter.com/JkVzojiWY0— Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) March 3, 2021
Candace should be a full timer when the current crew starts to retire. She’s been so good this entire season. https://t.co/iNGzDFgrQ4— Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) March 3, 2021
Candace Parker didn't just bring a seat to the table, she brought a whole couch! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Wuu0JAfuH5— Know Your Value (@MikaKYV365) March 3, 2021
Candace Parker was ANALYZING last night. Literally the most substantive discussion about basketball strategy happened BECAUSE she was there instead of the old heads like Barkley talking about “I’m CHUCK. I like the player’s shoes” or some other foolishness. MORE CANDACE @NBAonTNT https://t.co/mDThVovdkW— Kozza (@Kozza) March 3, 2021
Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Had To School Shaq On Modern Basketball was originally published on cassiuslife.com