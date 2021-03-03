Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Is On A Quest For Revenge In First Trailer For Amazon Studios’ “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse”

Basically, think of it as The Punisher, but Frank Castle is Black, and Tom Clancy penned the story.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Michael B. Jordan Issues Fades In Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse" Trailer

Source: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan turns into the ultimate badass in the first trailer for the Amazon Studios original film Without Remorse, based on a fictional character created by beloved espionage writer Tom Clancy. 

In the thriller directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Jordan takes on the role of Sr. Chief John Kelly, better known as John Clark in Clancy’s popular books. While trying to unravel the conspiracy in which his pregnant wife, played by Lauren London, is killed and landed him in the hospital fighting for his life, Kelly will also have to stop an all-out war between the United States and Russia while trying to find the operatives that killed his wife.

TOM CLANCY'S WITHOUT REMORSE starring Michael B. Jordan

Source: Amazon / Amazon

The film puts Jordan’s action skills on display and shows why he is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood right now. It allows him to utilize those weapon skills he began training for when for his now-iconic role as the villain Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther that he kept sharp and clearly improved upon leading up to his role in Without Remorse.

Basically, think of it as The Punisher, but Frank Castle is Black, and Tom Clancy penned the story.

Without Remorse also stars Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Jamie Bell, Colman Domingo, Brett Gelman, and Guy Pearce. You can watch the film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 30 and peep the first action-packed trailer that should instantly make you hyped for this movie below.

Photo: Amazon Studios / Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan Is On A Quest For Revenge In First Trailer For Amazon Studios’ “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Federal Judge Grants Kodak Black Permission To Travel
 10 hours ago
03.03.21
Blessings: Big Sean Reveals He Contemplated Suicide On…
 10 hours ago
03.03.21
They Got Next: Black Filmmakers To Watch
 12 hours ago
03.03.21
Bun B Keeps It Very Trill, Calls Governor…
 12 hours ago
03.03.21
Megan Thee Stallion Gives Us Body In Her…
 13 hours ago
03.03.21
Eddie Huang Talks Up Pop Smoke’s Acting Skills…
 16 hours ago
03.03.21
T.I. Will Not Return For ‘Ant Man 3’…
 17 hours ago
03.03.21
Eddie Murphy Says Paramount Forced Them To Cast…
 18 hours ago
03.03.21
#FreeFriday ?: Ice Cube Accuses Warner Bros. Of…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Workfaith Connection: iWork Spring 2021 Virtual Event
iWork Spring 2021
 1 day ago
03.02.21
10 items
Nike Exec Who Oversaw SNKRS App Resigns After…
 1 day ago
03.03.21
Lil Uzi Vert & JT Seem To Confim…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Iconic Reggae Vocalist Bunny Wailer Has Died
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Netflix’s Biggie Doc Revists When His Mom Tossed…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Travis Scott Under Investigation For Allegedly Breaking COVID…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021"
Saweetie Has Folks Wondering Is It Cool To…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Photos
Close