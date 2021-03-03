BLXST On ‘No Love Lost,’ Music Origins, Getting Music To Kendrick Lamar & More [EXCLUSIVE]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Los Angeles native Blxst blew up in 2020 thanks to his No Love Lost album and kicking it with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios, the “Right or Wrong” producer/singer details why the name Blxst means so much to him, how deep his musical lineage goes, how the SixTape with him and Bino Rideaux changed everything for him, the impact of his son on the creation of ‘No Love Lost,’ why he was “being thirsty” on Twitter trying to get his music to Kendrick Lamar and more!

Watch the full interview up top and stream Blxst’s album below!

Also On 97.9 The Box: