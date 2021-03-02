Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Seem To Confim Their Relationship On Twitter

We wonder if they watch 'WandaVision' together...

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
JT & Lil Uzi Vert

Source: JT / Instagram

Sorry ladies and some gents, Lil Uzi Vert is officially off the market… apparently.

After revealing his new bling-bong featured heavily upon his dome piece a few weeks back, Vert seemed to confirm that he and City Girls’ JT were boo’d up as he took to Twitter to show that he’s there to keep her fed and happy. After JT tweeted her “love” of crab legs, Uzi responded in Rico Suave style by simply stating “They on the way.”

JT responded to the tweet saying “they brung them up. Thank you.”

Everyone knows one way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach. Not in the way y’all dirty-minded folks would automatically think though.

Then came the tweet of the two all cuddled up and living their best life with JT simply saying “Luv ya.”

Good for them.

Though there seems to be a dark cloud of sorts hanging over their new relationship now as Uzi’s ex, Brittany, decided to chime in on their relationship and threw out some text messages between herself and Vert.

Things looking like they can get messy quick fast, b. Hopefully, this doesn’t become a social media slugfest between the three of them, but chances are they will and we’ll all be here to weigh in as if it’s our business. Just sayin.’

Photo: IG

Lil Uzi Vert & JT Seem To Confim Their Relationship On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Workfaith Connection: iWork Spring 2021 Virtual Event
iWork Spring 2021
 1 hour ago
03.02.21
Lil Uzi Vert & JT Seem To Confim…
 5 hours ago
03.02.21
Iconic Reggae Vocalist Bunny Wailer Has Died
 6 hours ago
03.02.21
Netflix’s Biggie Doc Revists When His Mom Tossed…
 6 hours ago
03.02.21
Travis Scott Under Investigation For Allegedly Breaking COVID…
 9 hours ago
03.02.21
ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021"
Saweetie Has Folks Wondering Is It Cool To…
 9 hours ago
03.02.21
15 items
Saweetie Drowns Her Spaghetti In Ranch Dressing, Twitter…
 24 hours ago
03.02.21
Divorce Papers Reveal The Reason Kim Kardashian Divorced…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Daniel Kaluuya Quotes Nipsey Hussle After Winning Golden…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Lawyer Seeks Investigation Into T.I. & Tiny’s Sexual…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
R. Kelly Gets Both COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Behind…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 1 day ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 1 day ago
03.01.21
D’Angelo Was Supposed To Battle Maxwell On Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
02.28.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 days ago
02.28.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 3 days ago
02.28.21
Photos
Close