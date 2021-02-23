Entertainment News
Vanessa Bryant Slams Meek Mill For Insensitive Kobe Bryant Lyric: "You Can Do Better Than This"

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of soon-to-be Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant isn’t giving Meek Mill a pass over an insensitive lyric the Philly rapper said in a leaked track.

Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (February 22) and tagged Meek in a post, highlighting his bar from his unreleased Lil Baby collab “Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)” and her thoughts on the matter, urging him to do better.

“Dear @meekmill,” she began. “I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

On the shelved verse, Meek raps, “This b*tch I’m f*ckin’ always tell me she love me but ain’t ever showed me. Yeah, and if i ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper, it be another Kobe.”

The DreamChasers rapper was criticized over the line but responded in jest, believing much of the backlash to be due to “internet antics” and people wanting to follow trends. It’s the latest episode where Meek found himself on the wrong side of history, following screaming matches on Clubhouse and his handling of a situation in Atlanta where he donated $20 to a group of young boys selling water on the corner.

