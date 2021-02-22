Kodak Black Got Engaged To Mellow Rackz

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black’s only been home a second (thanks to his klansman, allegedly, probably, Donald Trump) and already the man done went and got himself a fiancé.

According to Complex, Black hinted at an engagement to his girlfriend, up and coming rapper Mellow Rackz, in his IG stories when he shared a screenshot of Jagged Edge’s song “Let’s Get Married” and tagged the 19-year-old rapper. He then added another screenshot but this time of Lil Corey’s “Say Yes.”

Apparently Mellow Rackz did indeed say yes as she put up a pic of herself and Kodak all hugged up with a caption that read “Mrs. Kapri I said yes .”

That’s a pretty impressive rock on her finger too. Aside from Rackz confirming their new engagement on Instagram, Kodak’s attorney also let it be known that the couple are indeed planning on jumping the broom sometime in the future.

Attorney Bradford Cohen responded to Complex’s request for confirmation by saying, “Kodak is engaged and very happy. He is in a great place, and is enjoying the time he has been spending with friends and family.”

Congratulations to Kodak and Mellow on their engagement. Hopefully Kodak Black and keep his nose clean and stay outta trouble from here on out because we doubt Joe Biden’s going to grant him a pardon like Cheeto Jesus did before him.

That being said, is Donald Trump going to be getting a wedding invite? Would he even show? He’d almost definitely go to the bachelor party. That is if he’s not doing a prison bid. Just sayin.’

