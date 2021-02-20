Discover How Sisqó’s “Thong Song” Came About In VICE’s ‘The Story Of’ Series

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

A clip from VICE’s The Story of series is circling the Internet from their seventh episode The Story of “Thong Song” by Sisqó. The 18 minute video details how one of the biggest smash hits during that time came to fruition. It was the second single released on Sisqó’s debut solo album Unleash the Dragon debuting February 15, 2000.

The “Thong Song” allowed Sisqó to forge his own path as a solo act, and though there was a bit of controversy that arose due to the sampling used from the original song by Wes Montgomery, it is still one of Sisqó’s greatest hits to date.

The VICE produced story received more attention when a clip surfaced of violinist and composer, Bruce Dukov, who was featured on “Thong Song.” Dukov speaks with VICE about the making of the single and how he added his own cinematic flare that made the song a certified hit. The world-renowned composer is sure to mention that he doesn’t include all of his work in his bio, but along with music he’s created with Frank Sinatra and Barbara Streisand, Sisqó’s “Thong Song” is featured.

I always loved the strings on “Thong Song” pic.twitter.com/JkgkMFdhqb — Toshinori Yagi (@PilotCristobal) February 18, 2021

Sisqó’s former manager, Kenneth Crear, speaks to the impact of the song, “‘Thong Song‘ took over the world. It took over the radio. It was all about the ‘Thong Song’ and that video.”

The visual for the record is timeless. During the 90s, there were limitations to what could be displayed on television. Sisqó recalls, “We couldn’t show thongs at the time in the video,” he continued with a solution, “What if we showed it upside down so technically you’re not looking at a thong but you are.”

The short documentary is a quick watch, and it sheds a light on how one song can truly change the trajectory of an artist’s career. It was a beautiful story with a few hills and valleys that are important to note on anyone’s journey to success.

Sisqó had major success with his group Dru Hill, but his self-funded solo project Unleash the Dragon became a testament to his unique artistry, creative talents and abilities. The music he crafted as an individual act is what made him an undeniably gifted artist in the eyes of the music industry. “Thong Song” ultimately forged a path of success for him and helped him receive accolades when he least expected it.

Fans are discovering more about his iconic style, music and more on social media.

Get Sisqo and this man on Tiny Desk https://t.co/taNNj6gIlH — kya ✨ (@kyaxcheeks) February 19, 2021

“This is not a twerk song. This is a twerk ballad.”

Sisqó did what he had to do! https://t.co/wDVkLtkg7t pic.twitter.com/KHRFJHIE9o — Ryan Ken has been in the Knowles family group chat (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) February 19, 2021

SisQó took a Beatles sample, a violinist from Juilliard, and made thong song. He is one of the greatest to ever do it. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) February 19, 2021

Watch the full episode of VICE’s The Story of “Thong Song” by Sisqó below.

