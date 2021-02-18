Entertainment News
Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix

Foxx is back in his comedy bag, but streaming.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Jamie Foxx is rocking with Netflix. Today (February 18), the Oscar-winning actor, comedian and musician announced his new sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which will be exclusively on the streaming service.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will star Foxx as Brian Dixon, a character described as a “successful business owner and bachelor” who gets thrust into the role of a full-time dad to his teenaged daughter Sasha, portrayed by Kyla-Drew.

Also starring in the series are David Alan Grier (who real heads will recognize as his old In Living Color castmate) as Brian’s father and Porscha Coleman as his sister.

The new sitcom, which will consist of eight (8), 30-minute episodes was inspired by Foxx’s actual relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who also happens to serve as an executive producer on the series. Recently, Foxx had yet another star turn voicing the lead character in the critically claimed Disney animated film Soul.

It’s been 20 years since Foxx starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired from 1996 to 2001 on The WB network. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! reunites Foxx with his old showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will premiere April 14, check out first look photos of the new show below.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Photos
