A number of warming centers have been opened to help those deal with freezing temperatures during the Houston freeze. Two of those locations belong to Mattress Mack.

The Gallery Furniture owner announced on Tuesday (February 16), two of his stores, one located off Grand Parkway and Highway 99 as well as the store located at 6006 North Freeway are open as warming centers with food, electricity and shelter.

Power outages have lasted longer than 24 hours in some areas of Houston, prompting citizens to seek warmth beyond neighbors’ homes who do have power.

Additional warming centers can be found at Lakewood Church. The George R. Brown Convention Center is currently at capacity as a warming station. Click here for more warming center information.

Mattress Mack Opens Gallery Furniture Locations As Warming Centers + More Warming Center Info  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

