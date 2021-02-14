Entertainment News
Nicki Minaj’s Father Robert Maraj Reportedly Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Prayers up for Nicki Minaj.

On Friday (February 12), her father, Robert Maraj, was struck and killed by a motorist as he was walking on a road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in New York. Per TMZ, authorities say the driver fled the scene and there wasn’t a meaningful description of the witness.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he passed from his injuries. The superstar rapper and fashionista hasn’t publicly commented on her father’s passing and although a rep confirmed Maraj’s passing, it is unclear if Nicki will be opening up about it in the near future.

Maraj was 64 years old.

nicki minaj

