Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Whitney Houston

Source: Getty / Getty

Whitney Houston, one of the most prolific voices of our time, died on this day in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We remember her fondly, especially her music which has captivated millions of people. To celebrate her life, we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge of some of her greatest hits.

Get into our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The Green Light From Houston Estate

See Also: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

whitney houston

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tessica Brown Is Now Gorilla Glue Free After…
 2 hours ago
02.11.21
Brandy Comes To Tears Reminiscing On Her Time…
 2 hours ago
02.11.21
Rihanna And LVMH Put The Fenty Fashion House…
 4 hours ago
02.11.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2…
 11 hours ago
02.11.21
Bruno Mars performs at the Staples Cente
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…
 21 hours ago
02.10.21
20 items
For The Lovers: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Playlist
 23 hours ago
02.10.21
Megan Thee Stallion Announced As First Global Ambassador…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige Nominated…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
Lil Baby Hilariously Does the #JunebugChallenge w/ Meek…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
5 items
5 Times Yara Shahidi Shut The Fashion Game…
 1 day ago
02.10.21
Offset Is Getting Sued By Luxury Rental Company…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Kodak Black Offers To Pay The Tuition For…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Bow Wow Says He Is Ditching Rap For…
 2 days ago
02.10.21
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration
JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models
 2 days ago
02.09.21
Photos
Close