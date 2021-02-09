News
HomeNewsH-Town

Texas Rapper Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Beyoncé’s Cousin In San Antonio

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

A burgeoning Texas rapper was arrested on Saturday (February 6) after she allegedly shot and killed a man inside of an apartment complex in San Antonio.

21-year-old Sasha Skare was arrested after investigators say she shot and killed 34-year-old Martell DeRouen inside of The Towers Apartments in January. According to neighbors, they overheard the two arguing before a gun was fired. Surveillance footage captured Skare leaving the apartment shortly after the shooting took place.

The arrest isn’t the first for Skare who was allegedly involved in a 2019 shooting in Austin which resulted in one man dying in a robbery gone bad. Skare is now facing a first-degree felony murder charge as well as the previous charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

DeRouen’s wife, Joia, says Martell met Skare while shooting a music video.

“He released a mixtape called Trunk Bang, and he wanted some girls for a video shoot and he honestly just met her online,” Joia DeRouen said. “When you know, the video shoot was over. He said, hey, you know, she’s interested in music. I think I want to help her out.”

Martell, who was related to Beyoncé through her grandmother Agnes DeRouen, was an Air Force Veteran who rapped under the name Kardone.

“He never really talked about it, bragged about it, or anything like that,” Joia said of the relationship between Martell and his world-famous cousin. “He said, You know, I know that people other than me would try to use that to get some type of fame. You know, kind of like a latch on type person or a coattail rider is what he would say I’m not, I’m going to make my own way. I want people to know me for me.”

martell derouen , sasha skare

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Offset Is Getting Sued By Luxury Rental Company…
 7 hours ago
02.09.21
Kodak Black Offers To Pay The Tuition For…
 7 hours ago
02.09.21
Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching Rap For…
 13 hours ago
02.09.21
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration
JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas…
 14 hours ago
02.09.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 14 hours ago
02.09.21
Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models
 14 hours ago
02.09.21
Drake’s OVO Air Force 1’s Get Teased On…
 15 hours ago
02.09.21
Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To…
 16 hours ago
02.09.21
DJ Spinderella Wants Apology Before Considering Salt-N-Pepa Reunion
 17 hours ago
02.09.21
YFN Lucci Released On $500K Bond, Can’t Post…
 17 hours ago
02.09.21
Mary Wilson, Co-Founder Of “The Supremes” Dead At…
 20 hours ago
02.09.21
7 of Anderson .Paak’s Must-Watch Live Performances To…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
#BRUHNews: YouTuber Catches Fatal Fade While Attempting A…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Casanova To Be Disciplined For Doing The Junebug…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
12 items
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime…
 2 days ago
02.08.21
The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter…
 2 days ago
02.08.21
Photos
Close