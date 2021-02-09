YFN Lucci Released On $500K Bond, Can’t Post On Social Media

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

YFN Lucci is a free man, for now. The Atlanta rapper was reportedly released after posting $500,000 bond after spending about a month in jail.

Back in early January, Lucci turned himself in to the authorities after he was wanted for his involvement in a homicide. Born Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, 29, he was being sought for a felony murder that went down in southwest Atlanta during an incident in December that left two people shot and one man dead.

According to TMZ, YFN Lucci was released on Monday (Feb. 8) at around 4pm. Besides the half a million dollar bail, the “Everyday We Lit” rapper has an extensive amount of conditions, including the wearing of an ankle monitor. Also, he will be under a strict 7pm curfew and after 7am, he is only able to meet with his legal team. Lucci is not allowed to have any contact with anyone involved in the case including the “alleged victims, witnesses or co-defendants in the case” per TMZ.

Lucci may want to stay very close to home since he is also barred from associating with gang members or felons. But perhaps the biggest kicker is that he’s not even allowed to post on social media.

“The bond was negotiated last week and finalized today. He was released just before 4 pm. There are a variety of conditions which is somewhat consistent with these cases, which included surrendering his passport,” Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, told TMZ.

Previously, YFN Lucci argued that he needed to make bail to provided for his family. Considering his strict bail conditions, all he can really do now is prepare his defense.

