Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’ Coming To FX

The news of the series was first announced back in August 2018.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The Spook Who Sat By The Door was a spy thriller novel released in 1969 centered on the fictional tale of the CIA’s first Black agent. By way of a new report, Lee Daniels has been cleared by the FX network to produce a pilot for a potential series based on the novel and 1973 film of the same name.

Deadline reports that Daniels has been named as an executive producer for FX’s adaptation of late author Sam Greenlee’s novel that focuses on the trials and rise of agent Dan Freeman. Joining Daniels in the effort is The Twilight Zone and The First Purge director Gerard McMurray, and Leigh Dana Jackson, who worked on Foundation and Raising Dion will serve as the pilot’s lead writer.

A film was released in 1973 directed by the late Ivan Dixon and adapted from a screenplay written by Greenlee. It has been reported that a Black FBI agent by the name of Aubrey Lewis told Greenlee that the novel was required reading for agents within the federal agency.

The Spook Who Sat By the Door was my dad’s favorite book,” Daniels offered in a press statement. “He’d be so proud that I’m doing this and even prouder that I’m doing this with Gerard and Dana — two bold and brilliant Black storytellers.”

The Spook Who Sat By The Door has enjoyed something of a cult status among readers and its film was revolutionary at the time. Considering that the book was written as the glowing embers of the Civil Rights Movement were still warm, it was a timely book that highlighted the insidious nature of government meddling in the affairs of Black radical movements.

The idea for the series came to light back in August 2018. It isn’t known when the pilot will make its debut on the FX network.

Photo: Getty

Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’ Coming To FX  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Or Passed From COVID-19 [UPDATED FEBRUARY 4]
Celebs attend the 2018 Angel Ball in NYC
56 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Bow Wow Says He Is Ditiching Rap For…
 4 hours ago
02.09.21
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration
JAY-Z & Nipsey Hussle Collab Headlines Upcoming ‘Judas…
 5 hours ago
02.09.21
Lee Daniels Pilot For ‘The Spook Who Sat…
 5 hours ago
02.09.21
Natalia Bryant Signs To IMG Models
 5 hours ago
02.09.21
Drake’s OVO Air Force 1’s Get Teased On…
 6 hours ago
02.09.21
Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To…
 7 hours ago
02.09.21
DJ Spinderella Wants Apology Before Considering Salt-N-Pepa Reunion
 8 hours ago
02.09.21
YFN Lucci Released On $500K Bond, Can’t Post…
 8 hours ago
02.09.21
Mary Wilson, Co-Founder Of “The Supremes” Dead At…
 11 hours ago
02.09.21
7 of Anderson .Paak’s Must-Watch Live Performances To…
 23 hours ago
02.08.21
#BRUHNews: YouTuber Catches Fatal Fade While Attempting A…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Casanova To Be Disciplined For Doing The Junebug…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
12 items
The Weeknd’s Expensive Super Bowl LV Pepsi Halftime…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter…
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Diddy Sues Sean John for $25 Million
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Drake Stars In State Farm Commercial [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
02.08.21
Photos
Close