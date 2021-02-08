The Trailer For ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Goes Hard

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Weeks after Disney+ rekindled our love for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the premiere of their WandaVision series, comic book fanboys are about to get a shot of adrenaline as the action-packed The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is set to debut next month.

Last night (Feb. 8) during the Super Bowl, we got another full trailer for the series starring Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and needless to say we’re hella excited. Seemingly picking up where Avengers: Endgame left off, Sam and Bucky have to learn to live and work with each other in a world without their BFF, Captain America.

These two will certainly have their hands full even with Thanos off the grid, though. Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) once again is on the loose and continuing his crusade against superheroes, so it’s on Sam and Bucky to find him and take down his operation.

While the trailer seems to make Zemo the focus of the plot, the poster for the upcoming show teases a subplot as it features U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) donning the shield that Captain America left in Sam’s possession so he could continue his legacy. And considering the events going down in WandaVision, we can expect many cameos and tie-ins to the greater MCU.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/xwSQzsU3aa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2021

The new series launched on March 19, and it can’t get here fast enough.

Check out the trailer for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier below and let us know if you’re as excited as we are about this joint.

