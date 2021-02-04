Entertainment News
Rapper’s Brother Arrested After Live-Streaming With 2 Women’s Dead Bodies

One of victims is said to be his longtime love interest.

2021 might just top 2020 with its crazy start. It is clear that one of Uzzy Marcus‘ siblings isn’t the sharp knife in the drawer.

As spotted on The Grio the rapper’s brother has been arrested for hosting his own twisted version of a wax museum. Raymond Michael Weber allegedly went on Instagram Live and brandished a firearm. Where things get very morbid is when he panned to the floor where a teenage girl and a woman were both lying motionless. Local police that serve the Vacaville, California area responded to calls around midnight on Sunday, January 31 after his neighbor claimed he was on a stream with a gun.

When officers showed up Weber had reportedly barricaded himself inside the apartment. This prompted the badges to call in for additional support with SWAT and negotiations teams. The negotiations were unsuccessful. According to documentation he was taken into custody  “after a brief struggle – during which an officer utilized a taser.”

Unfortunately, the two women were found dead at the scene. Their cause of death has not been revealed. The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Savannah Rae Theberge, Weber’s fiancé.

Prior to this arrest he was being investigated for the death of his previous girlfriend 19-year-old Nicole Duarte. Police suspect his then-16-year-old brother Antoine Weber of committing the crime with Raymond present at the scene. According to CBS13 he is facing two counts of first-degree murder and domestic assault. At the time of his arrest his lawyer could not be identified to comment on his case.

Rapper’s Brother Arrested After Live-Streaming With 2 Women’s Dead Bodies  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

