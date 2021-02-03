Arts & Entertainment
New ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Reveals More Details About King Akeem & His Long-Lost Son

Queen Lisa and his daughter are not happy about Akeem's new son.

Amazon Studios released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film Coming 2 America back in December. Wednesday (Feb.3), a new teaser for the Craig Brewer-directed movie has arrived, and it reveals even more details on the sequel to the 1988 cult classic comedy.

We already knew the film would focus on newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his long-lost son played by Jermaine Fowler. Akeem finds out about his son from his father, King Jaffey Joffer (James Earl Jones), who is not in the best of health, and that he must find him to ensure that the family’s royal lineage and rule over the fictional nation of Zamunda continues.

Akeem prepares the royal baggage and fuels up the royal jet for himself and his trusted, loyal, and still bougie confidant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to head back to Queens, NY, where he found his queen, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), much to the dismay of Semmi. Once there, Akeem quickly meets with his alleged son and his mother, played by former SNL veteran and new host of the game show Supermarket Sweep, Leslie Jones.

Akeem is excited to meet his heir. His son, not so much, and isn’t buying it at first, but when he learns how wealthy his alleged father is, he doesn’t hesitate to head back to Zamunda. Of course, there is some drama, Queen Lisa is not too happy to learn about her husband’s new seed, and neither are his daughters, specifically Princess Meeka (Kiki Layne), who had high hopes of becoming the Queen of Zamunda. But, laws prohibit women from ruling Zamunda.

A movie also needs a good antagonist, and that’s where Wesley Snipes’ character, General Izzi, comes in. He sees the strife within the Joffer family as the perfect opportunity to make a play for the throne of Zamunda.

The trailer also highlights the hilarious returning characters mostly played by Murphy and Hall, like the barbers from the Queen’s barbershop My-T Sharp, Jackson Heights’ own Randy Watson, and Reverend Brown.

Coming 2 America also stars Teyana Taylor, Tracy Morgan, Rotimi, Bella Murphy, and Nomzamo Mbatha. You can watch the film exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning March 5 and peep the new trailer below.

Photo: Amazon Studios/ Coming 2 America

New ‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer Reveals More Details About King Akeem & His Long-Lost Son  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

