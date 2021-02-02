Local Music
Home

Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Cry Baby’ Video Teaser

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Marcelo Cantu

Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has the hotties excited. The Houston-born rapper posted a clip of the video for the hit song, “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby.

Check out the clip below.

Megan captioned the post, “FEBRUARY 3RD @dababy.”

Are you ready for this video to drop?

Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

10 photos Launch gallery

Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

Continue reading Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee Stallion Flaming Tory Lanez On Album Intro “Shots Fired”

[caption id="attachment_820614" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] Good News, Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited debut album has finally arrived, and the Hotties wasted no time sharing their thoughts on it, and its intro track. When the Houston rapper dropped the tracklist for her album, one song immediately stood out to fans, “Shots Fired.” The Hotties immediately speculated that the song would somehow address the Tory Lanez shooting, and they were not wrong. On the track which sample’s the Notorious BIG’s iconic Tupac diss record, “Who Shot Ya,” Megan’s bars directed at the miniature Canadian artist were quite sharp. Megan didn’t hold any punches on the song revisiting the fateful July night when the shooting took place, taking digs at the rapper/singer’s height a few times. On the track, she raps: Imagine n—as lyin’ about shootin’ a real bitch Just to save face for rapper n—as you chill with Imagine me givin’ a fuck it was your fuckin’ birthday You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday Now imagine me cockblocking them n—as, on some dry shit I don’t want you on a bitch, believe you wouldn’t been invited And if it weren’t for me, same week, you would have been indicted (Lock yo’ ass up)…  You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22 Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets A pussy n—a with a pussy gun in his feelings Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n—a)… “Who a snitch? I ain’t never went to the police with no names I thought a bitch that got her chance… “They want me to be the bad guy? Lemme put my mask on I was chose, I ain’t asked to be this motherfuckin’ cold… “I’m a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place Real bitch, yeah, yeah, I ain’t sellin’ fairytales… “Kick me while I’m down bad, I remember all that Next n—a sent a shot, I’ma sent it right back.” Well damn. Not much of what Thee Stallion detailed in the song is new. In fact, she revealed as much in a recent cover feature with GQ magazine that had The Breakfast Club in their feelings. Lanez has pleaded not guilty through his attorney on Wednesday (Nov.18) to felony assault charges stemming from the July incident. If he is convicted, he is looking at a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years. You can step into the gallery of reactions about Yosemite Lanez getting dissed and the album as a whole below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

 

Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Cry Baby’ Video Teaser  was originally published on kysdc.com

megan thee stallion

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Thanks To Black Creatives Clubhouse Is Reportedly Valued…
 6 hours ago
02.02.21
Macklemore’s Guilt When He Won Grammy Over Kendrick…
 10 hours ago
02.02.21
Ari Fletcher Confirms Breakup with MoneyBagg Yo
 10 hours ago
02.02.21
DJ Khaled Pulls His Son Out of Class…
 11 hours ago
02.02.21
Brandy Joins ‘The Voice’ For Its 10th Anniversary…
 12 hours ago
02.02.21
All Black Everything: Spotify Celebrates Black History Month…
 13 hours ago
02.02.21
Fists Up: Black Lives Matter Nominated for Nobel…
 13 hours ago
02.02.21
5 items
#BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts To Give…
 13 hours ago
02.02.21
15 items
Courtside Karen: Old-Faced Youngster Booted From Lakers-Hawks Game…
 15 hours ago
02.02.21
2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
Rapper Silento Arrested, Charged With Murdering His Cousin…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
PUMA Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Black Fives Foundation…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
12 items
RIP Screech: Dustin Diamond Dies of Cancer At…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
Da Brat Makes First Daytime Appearance Since Coming…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
A Big Boi Birthday: Five Fast Facts About…
 1 day ago
02.02.21
Billionaire Kanye West Facing Potential $30M Lawsuit After…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Kid Cudi Is Working On A Television Series…
 1 day ago
02.01.21
Photos
Close