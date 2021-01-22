Entertainment News
YFN Lucci Requests Bond In Murder Trial To Support His Children And Mother

The moment of truth.

YFN Lucci is currently fighting the fight of his life. He is now asking for special consideration in an effort to care for his family.

The Atlanta rapper’s 2021 is off to a rocky start. Last week a warrant was placed on him for his alleged involvement in a shooting that left one man dead and another man wounded. Additionally the Atlanta Police Department have also charged him with “aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity.” On January 13, 2021 he turned himself in authorities.

As spotted on TMZ is requesting that the system show him some compassion when it comes legal troubles. According to court records the man born Rayshawn Bennett has requested that the presiding judge to set a reasonably priced bond because he has “four underaged children whom he financially supports.” He also listed his mother as another dependent as he claims he pays her mortgage and living expenses. Additionally he stated that he is not a flight risk and “poses no significant threat or danger to any person, to the community, or to any property in the community.”

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen. Beyond this, we have no further comment at this time,” his attorney Thomas Reynolds said in a statement to CNN. “Our review of the initial evidence made available to us, indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” said Drew Findling, another one of YFN Lucci’s attorneys. “We will continue our own investigation on his behalf.”

YFN Lucci is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.

YFN Lucci Requests Bond In Murder Trial To Support His Children And Mother  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

