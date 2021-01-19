Entertainment News
Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release Date

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

The long-awaited prequel to children’s classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is in the works. The film entitled Wonka sets March 17, 2023 release date. Wonka will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening his famous chocolate factory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wonka has been in the works for several years reporting Paddington director Paul King’s involvement back in 2018. King and Harry Potter producer David Heyman unite to give us a story before the magic fans know and love. The film explores an adventurous Willy Wonka growing up before opening up the world’s most famous fictional chocolate factory.

In the original books by Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka is the aberrant owner of a chocolate factory, with the character debuting in the 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The character also appeared in Dahl’s sequel, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, published in 1972.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has been twice adapted for the big screen by Warner Bros.

Actor and comedian Gene Wilder portrayed Wonka in the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, contributed in making the main character and the Oompa-Loompas who work in his factory undeniable parts of pop culture. Actor Johnny Depp later appeared in the role of Willy Wonka for a 2005 Tim Burton version of the film.

Fans have been waiting for three years to see the film in lights and it appears we will be waiting a bit longer to see it on the big screen. Be on the look out for updates about the prequel Wonka to be released March 2023.

Long-Awaited ‘Willy Wonka’ Prequel Sets March 2023 Release Date  was originally published on globalgrind.com

