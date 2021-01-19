Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

D12’s Bizarre Is Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke

Rest up Biz.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
A3C Festival And Conference

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

One of Hip-Hop’s most unique personalities suffered quite the health scare last week. Bizarre is now in a hospital due to a serious medical condition.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Detroit MC had a big setback recently. On January 18 the man born Rufus Arthur Johnson suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) which is commonly referred to a mini stroke. His business manager confirmed it on his official Instagram account. “Morning.. this bizarre manager just giving u guys a update.. bizarre doing much better he had TIA.. just want to let all fans and family to know he live y’all and he’ll be back soon dumpster juice 2021..” he wrote. The accompanying visual showed Biz on a gurney.

In previous interviews the “Trife Thieves” rapper has detailed his long history with his medical struggles which include asthma. His weight has complicated the journey as well but he revealed he had lost 20 pounds in late 2019. At this time there is no public documentation stating when he will be released.

Ironically another Motor City great and fellow D12 bandmate Kuniva underwent a procedure last week. On Twitter he revealed that he had delayed the visit for far too long thus delay added to his worry. “What’s good my people! Still recovering from this surgery and I’m better everyday. I had put this procedure off for YEARS bc of fear of the outcome. The surgeons were saying some serious shit about me not being able to do what I love (rap) anymore. I was SHOOK” he wrote.

Photo:

D12’s Bizarre Is Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bizarre , d12

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
50 Cent Continues To Come For Young Buck…
 6 hours ago
01.19.21
D12’s Bizarre Is Hospitalized After Suffering A Stroke
 7 hours ago
01.19.21
Wale Talks Politics In His Latest Cut “Good…
 8 hours ago
01.19.21
10 items
Pluto vs. Cactus Jack: Twitter Debates A Possible…
 9 hours ago
01.19.21
Mary J Blige And Simone I. Smith Launch…
 9 hours ago
01.19.21
Nelly
Nelly Gives Ultimate Co-Sign Of Erica Banks’ ‘Buss…
 9 hours ago
01.19.21
Wendy Williams Responds To Her Brother’s Comments About…
 10 hours ago
01.19.21
10 items
Fans Remember Mac Miller On What Would Have…
 11 hours ago
01.19.21
Meagan Good Contemplates Motherhood & Society’s Timeline On…
 17 hours ago
01.19.21
2Chainz Host Quarantine Thick Brunch
Bow Wow Feels ‘Singled Out’ By Mayor Sylvester…
 1 day ago
01.18.21
‘MLK/FBI’ Documentary Zeroes In On FBI’s Plans To…
 1 day ago
01.18.21
An ‘NBA Jam’ Documentary Is In The Works
 1 day ago
01.18.21
LeBron James & Bugs Bunny Look Like They’re…
 1 day ago
01.18.21
Dr. Dre Released From Hospital, Already Back In…
 2 days ago
01.17.21
Kanye West’s YEEZY Brand Suing Summer Intern For…
 3 days ago
01.16.21
Wendy Williams Admits Ex-Husband Was Serial Cheater
 3 days ago
01.16.21
Photos
Close