Biden Calls For Bold Rescue Plan To Tackle Economy

Just days before his inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden announced the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion recovery plan to combat COVID-19 and get the economy and the nation on track. In remarks Thursday night, Biden called for expanding direct financial assistance and relief including another round of direct cash payments to individuals, $400 in supplemental unemployment insurance, economic support for states and local communities.
Urging immediate action Biden challenged the country to take bold steps to get the country on track. “[This is] a crisis of deep human suffering in plain sight,” said Biden. “And there is no time to wait. We have to act and act now.”
Biden says his plan would cut child poverty in half, lifting 5 million children out of poverty. A preliminary analysis from the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimated the Biden proposal would reduce the poverty rate for children by 51.1 percent. In addition, the poverty rate for Black and Latino communities, hardest hit by COVID-19, could potentially reduce by a third.
New release: our first look @JoeBiden's #AmericanRescuePlan. Promising potential to reduce poverty for children by 1/2 and Black and Latino poverty by 1/3. Good news for communities hit hard by COVID. https://t.co/YCczlsTClT
— Center on Poverty & Social Policy (CPSP) (@CpspPoverty) January 15, 2021
He leveraged the recovery plan to push for economic policies such as a $15 minimum wage, eliminating the tipped wage, and getting rid of the sub-minimum wage paid to disabled workers. Unemployment insurance benefit supplement will increase to $400 per week and extend through September.
The proposed extension in unemployment benefits comes as claims last week reached nearly one million claims for initial payment. This does not include those eligible for benefits through the pandemic unemployment assistance program including gig workers, self-employed people, and those not otherwise qualified for regular unemployment compensation.
Calling for a “total of $2,000 in direct relief” Biden’s proposal would provide individuals with an additional $1,400 payment. Unlike prior relief payments, under Biden’s proposal adult dependents including children over 17 would be eligible for benefits.
Some have challenged the announced direct relief payment saying it falls short of the promise of a $2,000 check if Democrats won the senate. Last week, Sen. Chuck Schumer said passing $2,000 stimulus checks would be the first priority of the new Senate.
With job losses still on the rise, it’s clear that the last round of relief was not enough. We must pass $2,000 survival payments immediately. https://t.co/wnvWWOngCf
— Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) January 15, 2021
Other components of the proposal include extending the federal eviction through September and additional aid for renters and $15 billion in grants to small businesses. Building out a national vaccination program and increasing testing capacity. Biden also proposes money to support safe reopening of schools and expanding paid sick leave benefits.
The Groundwork Collaborative, an economic policy organization, said the plan was a promising first step. “The plan includes key provisions for people-centered relief,” said Claire Guzdar, director of campaigns and partnerships at The Groundwork Collaborative. “Congress should immediately move to pass President-elect Biden’s plan and send it to his desk to be signed into law as quickly as possible.”
Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.
Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers
1. Adewale Adeyemo, Deputy Treasury SecretarySource:Twitter 1 of 19
2. Gen. Lloyd Austin, Department of DefenseSource:Getty 2 of 19
3. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, vice chair of the Democratic National CommitteeSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Kirsten Clarke, Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights DivisionSource:Getty 4 of 19
5. Ashley Etienne, Kamala Harris’ Chief Communications Director
5 of 19
Ashley Etienne is the Communications Director for MVP Kamala Harris. She’s not new to the game. Etienne was the communications director for the House Oversight Committee under the late Elijah Cummings. Biden-Harris administration has chosen the best!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/FLVgWZCdUn— silverprincess💛 (@marsha_vivinate) November 30, 2020
6. Tina Flournoy, Vice President's Chief Of Staff
6 of 19
🚨BREAKING: MVP Kamala Harris to name Tina Flournoy Chief of Staff!! #BlackWomenLead 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/gOwpq7Waws— It’s Madam Vice President Harris to YOU in 5 days (@flywithkamala) December 1, 2020
7. Rep. Marcia Fudge, Housing and Urban DevelopmentSource:Getty 7 of 19
8. Joelle Gamble, National Economic CouncilSource:Courtesy of Biden-Harris Transition Team 8 of 19
9. Shuwanza Goff, Deputy Director Of The White House Office Of Legislative AffairsSource:Joe Biden Communications Coalitions 9 of 19
10. Jamie Harrison, DNC ChairSource:Getty 10 of 19
11. Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Deputy Press SecretarySource:Getty 11 of 19
12. Brenda Mallory, Council on Environmental Quality ChairpersonSource:Getty 12 of 19
13. Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, Co-Chair of Biden's Coronavirus Task Force
13 of 19
Finally, some science.— NewsOne (@newsone) November 16, 2020
Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a doctor and college professor promoting health and healthcare equity for structurally marginalized populations, will co-chair Joe Biden's Covid task force.https://t.co/cUHso6sruX
14. Michael Regan, EPA
14 of 19
Biden picks Michael Regan, top North Carolina environmental official, to run EPA https://t.co/JJzYjFdevB— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 17, 2020
15. Susan Rice, White House Domestic Policy Council DirectorSource:Getty 15 of 19
16. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 16 of 19
17. Cecilia Rouse, Council of Economic Advisors chairpersonSource:Getty 17 of 19
18. Symone Sanders, Vice President's spokesperson
18 of 19
All of the reporting I've seen has indicated @SymoneDSanders is the frontrunner for Press Secretary so I'm expecting her to be picked. But let me add to the chorus to say she is the CREDENTIALS pick in addition to being historic. #BlackWomenLead https://t.co/cvFGjq1xLB pic.twitter.com/4Qd5D14pVR— BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) November 14, 2020
19. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, UN AmbassadorSource:Getty 19 of 19
