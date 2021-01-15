Cardi B Lands First Leading Role In A Movie For Upcoming Comedy ‘Assisted Living’

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy

The ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Grammy winning rapper will be starring as the lead role in a comedy entitled, ‘Assisted Living.’ The film will follow the journey of a scammer by the name of Amber, who gets way more than she bargained for in a heist that goes way left. As she flees from police to find a safe place to hideout. She ends up pretending to be an older woman, living in an assisted living nursing home. Cardi playing the role of an elderly woman? This could be really really funny or really awkward.

We’ve got to see this! Cardi isn’t the only one in her marriage bringing in the big movie bucks! Her husband, Offset of the Migos, will also be starring in an upcoming film alongside O’Shea Jackson called ‘American Sole.

Damn that O’Shea Jackson Jr. We can’t get rid of him yet !!! https://t.co/MFahvOJnCA — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) August 19, 2020

Mom and Dad cashing movie checks for their Black and Brown babies?! We love to see it!

Morris Chestnut Says Best Man 3 is In Motion

Looks like you can tell ya Auntie and them that ‘Best Man 3’ is definitely a go! Because thee Morris Chestnut himself said so!

The actor told the co-hosts of The Real earlier this month:

“I can tell you this right now, literally, I was on a call recently and the band is working on getting back together again. There’s some motion. Things are in motion literally as we speak.”

