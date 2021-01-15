Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Cardi B Lands First Leading Role In A Movie For Upcoming Comedy ‘Assisted Living’

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cardi B Lands Lead Role In Comedy

The ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Grammy winning rapper will be starring as the lead role in a comedy entitled, ‘Assisted Living.’ The film will follow the journey of a scammer by the name of Amber, who gets way more than she bargained for in a heist that goes way left. As she flees from police to find a safe place to hideout. She ends up pretending to be an older woman, living in an assisted living nursing home. Cardi playing the role of an elderly woman? This could be really really funny or really awkward.

We’ve got to see this! Cardi isn’t the only one in her marriage bringing in the big movie bucks! Her husband, Offset of the Migos, will also be starring in an upcoming film alongside O’Shea Jackson called ‘American Sole.

Mom and Dad cashing movie checks for their Black and Brown babies?!  We love to see it!

RELATED: Cardi B Stars In New Facebook Series “Cardi B Tries_____”

NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2018

Source: NBC / Getty

Morris Chestnut Says Best Man 3 is In Motion

Looks like you can tell ya Auntie and them that ‘Best Man 3’ is definitely a go! Because thee Morris Chestnut himself said so!

RELATED: Morris Chestnut Appreciation Post For His Fine A**

The actor told the co-hosts of The Real earlier this month:

“I can tell you this right now, literally, I was on a call recently and the band is working on getting back together again. There’s some motion. Things are in motion literally as we speak.”

Cardi B Lands First Leading Role In A Movie For Upcoming Comedy ‘Assisted Living’  was originally published on kysdc.com

cardi b

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Lands Her First Leading Role
 53 mins ago
01.15.21
Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter…
 16 hours ago
01.14.21
NeNe Leakes Shares Behind-The-Scenes Drama Leading To Leaving…
 17 hours ago
01.14.21
Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Candy Hearts Valentine’s Day…
 23 hours ago
01.14.21
YFN Lucci Turns Himself In On Murder Charges
 24 hours ago
01.14.21
I Watch ‘Bridgerton’ For The Duke Of Hastings
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Tommicus Walker Shares Message To LeToya Luckett’s “Stanky…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
24 items
24 Of Lori Harvey’s Best Thirst Traps
 2 days ago
01.14.21
Insecure Season 4 assets
‘Insecure’ To End After Season 5 On HBO
 2 days ago
01.13.21
‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Reveals Her Style Superpower…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Reportedly To Feature First…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Watch The New 'Judas And The Black Messiah'…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
17 items
Celebrity Women Who Are Members Of Delta Sigma…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 2 days ago
01.13.21
Photos
Close