'Insecure' To End After Season 5 On HBO

Insecure Season 4 assets

Source: Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Insecure, one of the highest-rated shows on HBO, is set to end after its upcoming fifth season.

The critically-acclaimed series led by Issa Rae was renewed for a fifth season just as its fourth season was beginning. The fifth and final season is set to begin production later this month and will debut later in 2021.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for ‘Insecure’ and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Rae herself made a statement, excited to share with fans the final story of the hit comedy.

“Very excited to film our fifth and final season!” she tweeted on Wednesday (January 13). “We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y’all soon!”

Since the show’s premiere in 2016, it has been nominated for an Emmy, two Golden Globes for Rae as lead actress in a comedy. The show has also become a major topic on social media since its premiere, becoming one of the more understated pop culture phenomenons of its time.

