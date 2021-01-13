Entertainment News
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Set For January 21

The Box Houston Featured Video
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti had COVID-19 halt their Verzuz celebration twice. Now according to Verzuz, there’s a new and final date set for the two ladies who played an instrumental role in plenty of R&B in the early part of the 21st century.

The company launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced on Tuesday (January 12) the official final date. It’s set to take place on January 21st (a Thursday) and will take place the old school Verzuz way with both parties socially distanced in the comfort of their own homes.

“RAIN, SLEET, HAIL, SNOW LET’S GO,” the company wrote on Instagram. “Join us Thursday, January 21st as we kick off the first #VERZUZ of 2021 with @Ashanti and @KeyshiaCole. Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night with Keyshia and Ashanti! Tune in Thursday, January 21st, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.”

Previously the battle was scheduled for December 12 but couldn’t take place as Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19. A new date was announced for January 9 but due to a massive COVID outbreak across the country, the production was halted a second time. Maybe the third time will be the charm for the two platinum-selling songstresses and maybe the planned watch parties for a few of their diehard fans can take place. Safely of course.

In December, Ashanti even voiced her desire to do the Verzuz the old school way even as she began dealing with COVID-19.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19,” the singer wrote. “I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

