The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Verzuz has gotten most of us through this pandemic with some of the most iconic battles, but it looks like things may change up a bit.

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Verzuz has decided to cancel all in-person battles and go back to separate spaces.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We were supposed to get that Ashanti v.s. Keyshia Cole battle early December last year, but Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 prior the battle was supposed to happen. It was postponed to January 9th.

Well the newly postponed battle doesn’t seem to be happening either after Verzuz said “Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole coming soon” in an Instagram post.

Whew all my Saturday plans are jacked up now! However, this is the safest resolution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Verzuz Announces Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Battle Postponed Again, In-Person Battles To Stop Due To COVID-19 Spike was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: