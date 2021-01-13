Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: LaKeith Stanfield Stars In Upcoming Film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Biopic About Fred Hampton [TRAILER]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Judas And The Black Messiah assets

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

Watch the official trailer for upcoming film Judas and The Black Messiah starring LaKeith Stanfield, which is set to hit theaters Feb. 12 and HBO Max 31 days after its’ theatrical release. The film also stars Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, from popular films Get Out and Black Panther, as Fred Hampton. The plot follows FBI informant William O’Neal, played by Stanfield, who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panther Party and is tasked with keeping tabs on their charismatic leader, Chairman Fred Hampton, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya.

O’Neal revels in the danger of manipulating both his comrades and his handler Special Agent Roy Mitchell. Meanwhile, Hampton’s political prowess grows just as he’s falling in love with fellow revolutionary Deborah Johnson, portrayed by Dominique Fishback from The Hate U Give. After falling into a bit of trouble with police, an ultimatum is established leading to a battle of wages for O’Neal’s soul. The movie will reveal whether O’Neal aligns with the forces of good or if he falls in the hands of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s commands to set up Hampton and The Black Panthers. 
Inspired by true events, Judas and the Black Messiah is directed by Shaka King, marking his studio feature film directorial debut. The project originated with King and his writing partner, Will Berson, who co-wrote the screenplay, and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas, who co-wrote the story with Berson & King.
King, who has a long relationship with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, known for award-winning films Black Panther, Creed and Fruitvale Station, pitched the film to Coogler and Charles D. King, who are producing the film with Shaka King. The film enlists a star-studded cast featuring Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, and Jesse Plemons.
The film is slated for release in theaters nationwide on February 12, 2021 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from the theatrical release. 

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star In Film Based On Black Panther Party’s Fred Hampton

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya To Star As Fred Hampton In ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Watch: LaKeith Stanfield Stars In Upcoming Film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Biopic About Fred Hampton [TRAILER]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Daniel Kaluuya , Fred Hampton , judas and the black messiah , Lakeith Stanfield

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…
 2 hours ago
01.13.21
Watch The New 'Judas And The Black Messiah'…
 3 hours ago
01.13.21
17 items
Celebrity Women Who Are Members Of Delta Sigma…
 3 hours ago
01.13.21
Meek Mill GRAMMY After Party
Final Date For Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz…
 3 hours ago
01.13.21
Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived…
 4 hours ago
01.13.21
Waka Flocka Flame Dragged For Co-Signing Keri Hilson’s…
 16 hours ago
01.12.21
Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500…
 17 hours ago
01.12.21
YFN Lucci
YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta
 17 hours ago
01.12.21
Blueface
Blueface Gets Banned From Instagram After NSFW Strip…
 18 hours ago
01.12.21
Mary J. Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese…
 18 hours ago
01.12.21
VH1 Shares Megan Thee Stallion’s Love & Hip…
 22 hours ago
01.12.21
5 items
See The Celebs Who Got In On The…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
8 items
Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter…
 1 day ago
01.12.21
15 items
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Make It…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Photos
Close