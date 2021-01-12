Blueface Gets Banned From Instagram After NSFW Strip Club Adventure

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Blueface has joined the likes of Tory Lanez, Freddie Gibbs and Boosie in a wide range of hip-hop stars who’ve gotten temporarily blocked or suspended from Instagram.

After the Compton rapper held an XXX-rated strip club party and streamed it on Instagram Live, IG had no choice but to ban him for violation of the social media platform on lewd content. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Bussdown” artist has held numerous XXX-style parties with people in close quarters — maskless. It got to a point where he launched his own quarantine reality show, Blue Girls Club featuring various women living at his Los Angeles area home engaging in all kinds of drama.

Last year, he let it be known on Instagram he wasn’t sleeping with any of the women and was providing career opportunities.

“I don’t have relations with any of these women,” he wrote in one of his Instagram Stories. “the purpose of the show is to develope [sic] these women by exercising there temper attitude patience an composure An I’m letting them use my platform as a second chance to chase there dreams without selling themselves to get by we are all 1 family. They all have a past I just wanna change their future.”

