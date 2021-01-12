Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Blueface Gets Banned From Instagram After NSFW Strip Club Adventure

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Blueface

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Blueface has joined the likes of Tory LanezFreddie Gibbs and Boosie in a wide range of hip-hop stars who’ve gotten temporarily blocked or suspended from Instagram.

After the Compton rapper held an XXX-rated strip club party and streamed it on Instagram Live, IG had no choice but to ban him for violation of the social media platform on lewd content. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Bussdown” artist has held numerous XXX-style parties with people in close quarters — maskless. It got to a point where he launched his own quarantine reality show, Blue Girls Club featuring various women living at his Los Angeles area home engaging in all kinds of drama.

Last year, he let it be known on Instagram he wasn’t sleeping with any of the women and was providing career opportunities.

“I don’t have relations with any of these women,” he wrote in one of his Instagram Stories. “the purpose of the show is to develope [sic] these women by exercising there temper attitude patience an composure An I’m letting them use my platform as a second chance to chase there dreams without selling themselves to get by we are all 1 family. They all have a past I just wanna change their future.”

RELATED: Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram &amp; Begs Mark Zuckerberg For It Back

blueface

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Waka Flocka Flame Dragged For Co-Signing Keri Hilson’s…
 3 hours ago
01.12.21
Steve Kerr Says He Once Fined Drake $500…
 4 hours ago
01.12.21
YFN Lucci
YFN Lucci Wanted On Murder Charges In Atlanta
 4 hours ago
01.12.21
Blueface
Blueface Gets Banned From Instagram After NSFW Strip…
 5 hours ago
01.12.21
Mary J. Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese…
 6 hours ago
01.12.21
VH1 Shares Megan Thee Stallion’s Love & Hip…
 9 hours ago
01.12.21
5 items
See The Celebs Who Got In On The…
 12 hours ago
01.12.21
8 items
Azealia Banks Dug Up Her Dead Cat And…Twitter…
 14 hours ago
01.12.21
15 items
Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Make It…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Says They’re Not Using…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
LeToya Luckett Announces Divorce From Tommicus Walker
 1 day ago
01.11.21
6 items
Starting Lineup: A Look At Lori Harvey’s Dating…
 1 day ago
01.11.21
20 items
The #BussItChallenge Has The Ladies Showing Off BAWDY…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
Dr. Dre Is Still In ICU After Brain…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For…
 2 days ago
01.11.21
New and Making Noise YoungBoy
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Welcomes His 7th Child…
 2 days ago
01.10.21
Photos
Close