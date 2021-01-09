Entertainment News
White Florida Man Who Allegedly Paraded With Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern Arrested

Adam Johnson is suspected of being one of several members of domestic terrorists who attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Arrests have been piling up in connection to the brazen display of mostly-white domestic terrorists who descended upon the U.S. Capitol this past Wednesday (Jan. 6). During the so-called “Stop The Steal” rally, one man who was suspected of parading around with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern has been arrested.

Local outlet Tampa Bay Times was one of several Florida outlets who reported on the arrest of Adam Johnson of Parrish, a community of Manatee County in the state. The 36-year-old Johnson was arrested Friday night (Jan.8) and is currently being held on a warrant. Johnson joins two other men who were charged Saturday (Jan. 9) in a Washington, D.C. federal court as a result of their alleged actions in the failed coup.

Johnson faces the charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

In a widely-circulated photo, a man assumed to be Johnson is seen gleefully carrying Speaker Pelosi’s lectern and is among a set of stirring images from the fracas that ensued this week. While Democrats from the House and Senate almost universally decried the actions of the domestic terrorists or so-called insurrectionists, their Republican counterparts are speaking up but at a lower rate.

The crowd was there to disrupt the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s Election Day win over outgoing President Donald Trump, with the former businessman promoting far-right conspiracy theories and claims that the election was rigged. While a handful of Senators back the unproven election claims and objected to the confirmation, more than 100 House Republicans stood in objection as well.

