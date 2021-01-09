Beyoncé And NAACP Giving Out $5K Grants To Those Facing Eviction
Beyoncé and the NAACP have teamed up once again, to help African American Families in need during this pandemic. Last July, they teamed up and offered grants to small black-owned businesses. This time it’s for those families facing eviction.
According to BeyGOOD Foundation official IG account, the housing grant will provide $5K to ‘those impacted by the housing crisis caused by the pandemic.’
“The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments.”
If you’re interested in applying visit NAACP.org for more information.
Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Verzuz Postponed Again!
While we were looking forward to the already rescheduled R&B Queen VERZUZ match, we’ll have to wait even longer. Although Ashanti recently announced she is now COVID-19 Negative, we still don’t have a new date.
Verzuz official Instagram account revealed the artist will no longer be in the same location due to COVID-19.
Even Swizzy hit the post with several eye-rolling emojis but hey! Better safe than sorry! We don’t mind the artist being apart, just give a new date and a fire line-up thereafter!
Someone tell Keyshia Cole and Ashanti that we don’t care about this #Verzuz anymore, respectfully.— ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 8, 2021
Ashanti doing everything in her power to not take this damn L #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/35Vo6TgRnF— Sha (@Awkblkgrl) January 8, 2021
Wow... so the Ashanti & Keyshia Cole #Verzuz isn’t happening ????!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t9NU8uyQq8— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 8, 2021
If I don’t get to hear Keyshia yodeling aggressively at Ashanti this weekend...... pic.twitter.com/uShiLyMBVp— 🗿Delete. (@candydoranges) January 8, 2021
They canceled Keyshia vs. Ashanti again! Effie, I’m tired! pic.twitter.com/8FCdLnbWnd— Whitley Gilbert (@Brandivo) January 8, 2021
Ashanti x Keyshia postponed again.— Stephanie Officer (@OfficerStephNY) January 8, 2021
Your Baby Phat fit will have to wait a bit longer 🐈 https://t.co/hDCZe1GV3a
At this point f*ck #Verzuz Ashanti reckless ass got COVID thinking she Carmen Sandiego traveling all over the world, y'all give us a new date then one day before the show you tell us you not doing it now? FOH Keyshia Cole deserves an apology because she was ready. Forget it now. pic.twitter.com/zoAk23NcQb— youngflydopefresh! (@_YFDF_) January 8, 2021
The whole point of verzuz was to be socially distant in the first place! It was the answer to the pandemic, so for the pandemic to be the reason why this can't go on is ludicrous.— Legendary DJ (@Iwatch_TV) January 8, 2021
I haven’t seen any promo for the Ashanti & Keyshia Cole #Verzuz .... uuumm pic.twitter.com/d0zpk76DMH— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 7, 2021
