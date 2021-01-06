Entertainment News
Burglars Attempt To Rob Dr. Dre’s Home While He’s Recovering In The Hospital

While Dr. Dre was in the hospital recovering from a brain aneurysm, ABC News reports that his Los Angeles home was burglarized.

According to Los Angeles police, ” the suspects would bang on fences and doors before breaking into homes. The burglars attempted to break into Dr. Dre’s home around 10 p.m. but were not able to get inside.” 

The officers suspected an SUV to be involved in the break-in that later resulted in a short chase and four people taken into custody.

Inside of the vehicle, “investigators say they found a backpack full of burglary tools, saws, and crowbars.”

The police say that nothing was taken from the home. 

Dr. Dre recently posted to his social media that he’s doing better and expected to be returning home soon.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

