Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed.

According to Variety and other outlets, the show may be moved to March but no specific date has been announced. Per sources, various travel and health concerns regarding performers and presenters not to mention the spike in coronavirus cases in Los Angeles led the Recording Academy and CBS to postpone the show. It was originally set to be broadcasted on January 31 with Trevor Noah of The Daily Show to serve as host.

“Music’s Biggest Night” has dealt with numerous obstacles as it traditionally hosts 18,000 people for an audience and contains performances from some of the biggest names in music.

Throughout 2020, numerous networks such as BET held virtual award shows with a series of high-production videos and a host in front of a green screen. Later, MTV would hold the Video Music Awards in New York City at different locations. However, the Country Music Awards were held in a small venue with a limited audience. The organization was met with criticism when 86-year-old singer Charley Pride, who was present and performed at the event, later passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in November. Pride had tested negative prior to the show.

The Academy Awards, which normally hold their show in late February to early March, previously announced the 2021 show would take place in April.

RELATED: The Weeknd Receives Zero Grammy Nominations, Fans Left Befuddled

2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers & Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre In Los Angeles ICU After Suffering…
 1 hour ago
01.05.21
2021 Grammy Awards Postponed Tentatively To March
 6 hours ago
01.05.21
Bobby Shmurda Might Be Home In February
 9 hours ago
01.05.21
Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft…
 10 hours ago
01.05.21
Missy Elliott Shares Fun Fact On Twitter That…
 10 hours ago
01.05.21
2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Sounds Off On People Criticizing Her…
 11 hours ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 11 hours ago
01.05.21
Pastor Mase Is Back … In Atlanta
 13 hours ago
01.05.21
Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To…
 13 hours ago
01.05.21
Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air…
 14 hours ago
01.05.21
Guess Who: Yara Shahidi Teases Grown-Ish Season 4…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
18 items
Twitter Is Perplexed By Beats By Dre Ad…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 2 days ago
01.04.21
Swae Lee Shares Bloody Eye Photo After Surviving…
 2 days ago
01.05.21
Photos
Close