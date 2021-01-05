Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To Join App

“I’m not doing clubhouse. I don’t want to be on a 54 way.”

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Quavo Announces On Twitter That He Will Not Be Joining The Clubhouse Wave

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Not everyone is willing to jump on the Clubhouse bandwagon.

Clubhouse right now is the place to be for insightful information and ridiculous takes that get you dragged on Twitter. Meek Mill knows all about that. The Migos’ member, Quavo, isn’t looking to join the rest of the Hip-Hop community on the app that is basically a Roc Nation Brunch toast turned into an app.

On Sunday (Jan.3), the “WORKIN ME” crafter announced on Twitter that he has no plans of joining the latest social media craze.

“I’m not doing clubhouse. I don’t want to be on a 54 way.”

Outside of being on a rather large group call, the rapper didn’t further elaborate on why he is not feeling Clubhouse. He could be reacting to all of the fallout that manages to find itself on Twitter immediately after a rapper, celebrity or influencer says something crazy. Akademiks felt the wrath of users and rappers who have been itching for a moment to clown the so-called journalist.

But those incidents are far and few between. There are moments when Clubhouse shows potential to be a great tool within the Hip-Hop community giving its fans a place to celebrate their favorite artists. For example, there was room to give the late MF Doom his flowers following the announcement of his passing where fans just listened to his tracks. Another room celebrated the greatness that is currently JAY-Z’s rap career and his old stable Roc-A-Fella records.

21 Savage, who spends a lot of time on Clubhouse, holds his R&B sessions every Wednesday. Even Lupe Fiasco hopped on the medium, which is still in beta on iOS devices only, sorry Android users, to share bars with fans.

Maybe Quavo will join Spaces, Twitter’s answer to Clubhouse, instead.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To Join App  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Quavo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft…
 49 mins ago
01.05.21
2019 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards - Arrivals
Cardi B Sounds Off On People Criticizing Her…
 2 hours ago
01.05.21
Hey Twins!: Beyoncé Gives Rare Glimpse of Twins…
 2 hours ago
01.05.21
Quavo Doesn’t Want Your Clubhouse Invites, Refuses To…
 3 hours ago
01.05.21
Travis Scott Teases An Unreleased “Cactus Jack” Air…
 4 hours ago
01.05.21
Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced…
 19 hours ago
01.05.21
18 items
Twitter Is Perplexed By Beats By Dre Ad…
 19 hours ago
01.05.21
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder…
 21 hours ago
01.04.21
Ashanti Performing at Liverpool Guild of Students
Ashanti Feels ‘Grateful’ After She Tests Negative For…
 1 day ago
01.04.21
Swae Lee Shares Bloody Eye Photo After Surviving…
 1 day ago
01.05.21
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Her Baby…
 3 days ago
01.02.21
Nicki Minaj Dishes On Delivery, Motherhood: “Breastfeeding Is…
 4 days ago
01.02.21
10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &…
 4 days ago
01.01.21
Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen…
 5 days ago
01.01.21
8 items
Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away
 5 days ago
01.01.21
Photos
Close