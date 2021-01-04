Entertainment News
HBO’s ‘Charm City King’ Actress Charged With Murder Of Her Partner

The Box Houston Featured Video
The IMDb Studio At Acura Festival Village On Location At The 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

Lakeyria Doughty, the self-proclaimed “Wheelie Queen” of Baltimore who starred in the HBO film Charm City Kings, was arrested Friday (January 1) on charges of first-degree murder.

Police responded to a call around 4:15 a.m. to a residence after there was a report of a cutting. Officers then discovered 33-year-old Tiffany Wilson suffering from stab wounds to the chest. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Doughty called 911 after she and Wilson got into an argument which resulted in the stabbing of Wilson down the street from her home. Doughtry initially claimed Wilson stepped herself during the incident but medical records showed her statement was inconsistent with a self-inflicted wound.

According to police documents, Wilson was breaking up with Doughty and wanted her keys back. This after multiple domestic incidents had been recorded between the two.

Doughty was taken into custody on charges of first as well as second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and assault with a deadly weapon.

