WTH: Comedian’s Wife Goes Into Labor During TikTok Video

Tizz 215

Source: @Justinmyview / @JustInMyView

Things took a hard left turn when Philly comedian Tizz 215 and his wifey Tylar Renae decided to part take in the TikTok challenges. Midway through the video Tylar aka Tizzete went into labor and was rushed to the hospital. Tizz 215 is known for going viral on Instagram one too many times but this one has to be the most special one of the bunch.

The Philly comedian took to Instagram and gave us the play by play, “Yo this shit is crazy my daughter really on the way one day before her due date & what a fucking way to come during a damn TikTok after all this bombing I been doing lol but I’m just glad I was able to capture this moment Y’all pray for me and wifey that we have a safe and healthy delivery  @tizzette_215 I love u, baby”.

Congrats to the Philly power couple!

Photos
Close