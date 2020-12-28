Radio One Exclusives
Mike Epps Reveals His Mother Passed Away

Actor and comedian Mike Epps took to social media on Sunday (December 27) to share the heartbreaking news his mother passed away.

“Rest in paradise mama,” Epps wrote. “Thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later ”

Epps did not reveal a cause of death or any further details.

In October, Epps shared a throwback photo of he and his mother along with a photo of his new wife, Kyra in 2019.

“Fbf one of the Greatest moments of y life was my wedding with the whispers singing to my Mom and wife,” Epps wrote. “P.s. I seen one of them whispering in my mom ear.”

