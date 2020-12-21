Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More

Not a bad list of songs from our Forever President.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
(020210 Nashua, MA) President Barack Obama visits Nashua North High School for a town meeting. Tuesday, February 02, 2010. Staff photo by Ted Fitzgerald

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Another year is coming to a close, which means plenty of year-end playlists are already being shared. Some lists tend to carry more weight—like that of the United States’ last legitimate President, Barack Obama.

Spotify gets the distinction of housing Obama’s curated playlist. President 44’s favorite cuts from 2020 include notable Hip-Hop hits like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s “Savage Remix” (which is first) and Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture.” Other rap joints that made the cut include Goodie’s Mob’s “4 My PPL,” Travis Scott’s “Franchise,” featuring Young Thug & M.I.A., Gunna’s “Sun Came Out,” and J. Cole’s “The Climb Back.”

Not a single cut from Griselda, though? Clearly we gotta put Sasha Obama up on game. Props for including the late, great Mac Miller’s “Blue World,” though.

Anyway, to call the list diverse would be an understatement since it includes joints like Bruce Springsteen’s latest single “Ghosts,” Bad Bunny’s “La Difícil” and Jhené Aiko’s “Summer 2020.”

You can take a listen to Barack Obama’s Songs of the Year 2020 RIGHT HERE via Spotify’s Higher Ground Hub. Check out the full tracklist below.

 

Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Barack Obama

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Barack Obama Shares 2020 Playlist, Includes Lil Baby,…
 1 hour ago
12.21.20
VERZUZ Reportedly Spent A Cool $500K For E-40…
 2 days ago
12.19.20
"Never Heard" Movie Premiere
Sony To Develop DJ Screw Biopic, Isaac Yowman…
 2 days ago
12.19.20
10 items
Are Black People Possibly Unlocking Superpowers On Dec.…
 3 days ago
12.19.20
10 items
Lil Baby Caught Up In Another Alleged Cheating…
 3 days ago
12.18.20
Did Lil Wayne Actually Sell The Young Money…
 3 days ago
12.18.20
Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival
Sexual Assault Charges Against Mystikal Dropped
 3 days ago
12.18.20
Clubhouse Killer?: Twitter Is Now Testing Its Latest…
 3 days ago
12.18.20
Hennessy Lines Creative
Hennessy To Celebrate Cultural Force Of The NBA…
 3 days ago
12.18.20
DJ Khaled Launching Own CBD Brand
 3 days ago
12.18.20
Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her…
 3 days ago
12.18.20
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell Event - Arrivals
Vanessa Bryant Accuses Mother Of Attempted To Extort…
 3 days ago
12.17.20
11 items
Rona Where?: These Rappers Continue To Party &…
 4 days ago
12.18.20
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO]
 4 days ago
12.17.20
Coming 2 America Production Stills
See The First Look At Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming…
 4 days ago
12.17.20
Cardi B’s New Show On Facebook Messenger “Cardi…
 4 days ago
12.17.20
Photos
Close