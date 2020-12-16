News & Gossip
Malika Haqq Shares The Most Fabulous Christmas Photo

Celebrities like Malika Haqq are really in the Christmas spirit, sharing their fabulous family photos that bring the glitz and glam to the holidays!

Don’t you just love holiday glam? Sequins, sparkle, red gowns galore. Fabulous hair and flawless makeup captured in grandiose fashion. We may be in a pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped celebrities like new mom Malika Haqq, Princess Love, Porsha Williams and Toya Wright from dressing up and capturing their family in fabulous Christmas photos.

Malika Haqq

Malika Haqq is serving MILF in her holiday photo. Styled by Lance Gross’ wife Bec M. Gross, the new mom is giving us Jessica Rabbit in this sparkly red Lena Berisha gown with elongated train. But the real star is her son Ace who made his grand debut in March of this year.

Princess Love

How about a mother daughter slay to bring the glam to the holiday?! Princess Love and her beauty Melody Norwood posed for the cameras in this beautiful family photo shoot. Princess and Ray J’s baby boy Epik Ray Norwood also makes an appearance in another version of the glittery portrait.

Porsha Williams

Porsha’s holiday photos were so fabulous, they appeared in People Magazine. Porsha and PJ slayed this Christmas decor shoot wearing gorgeous gold dresses. Porsha completed her look wearing Go Naked Hair with while Pilar played in Ada Aziza. Sterling Pics was behind the lens.

Toya Johnson

Toya and Reginae aking slaying together a habit so it’s no surprise they’re giving us the business in this family photo they used to celebrate the man in their life on his birthday. Photographer Sterling Pics is behind Porsha’s People shoot and lends his expertise to another family here.

Malika Haqq Shares The Most Fabulous Christmas Photo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

