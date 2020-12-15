Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

GS9 Rapper & Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Fab In Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

After nearly seven years behind bars, Rowdy Rebel is a free man.

The GS9 rapper most famous for his “Computers” single was released from prison on Tuesday (December 15) after he was first arrested alongside Bobby Shmurda and 13 other GS9 members in a 2014 raid, resulting in a 69-count indictment and RICO charges.

The 29-year-old was eligible for early release in 2020 due to a plea deal he and Shmurda accepted in 2016 to serve a seven-year sentence along with credit for the time the two served when they were originally arrested in December 2014. The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons, as well as weapon possession charges.

Rowdy’s voice didn’t go completely silent while locked up. Jailhouse recordings were used from him to appear on Pop Smoke’s “Make It Rain” from the New York rapper’s posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars Air For The Moon.

By comparison, Shmurda has been beset by a number of legal challenges in his fight to earn parole. In September, the “Hot N*gga” rapper was denied early release due to the 10 violations he registered while behind bars. He’ll more than likely serve the full-length of his seven-year sentence as his scheduled release date is set for December 11, 2021.

RELATED: Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Won’t Be Released Until 2021

Bobby Shmurda , R , Rowdy Rebel

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Fab In Concert
GS9 Rapper & Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Rowdy Rebel…
 1 hour ago
12.15.20
Fenty Beauty To Launch Their First Ever Powder…
 4 hours ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 23 hours ago
12.14.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
19 items
19 Powerful Pictures From The Casey Goodson Protest…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: One on One With Ralph Tresvant
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Today - Season 68
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Photos
Close