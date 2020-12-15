GS9 Rapper & Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

After nearly seven years behind bars, Rowdy Rebel is a free man.

The GS9 rapper most famous for his “Computers” single was released from prison on Tuesday (December 15) after he was first arrested alongside Bobby Shmurda and 13 other GS9 members in a 2014 raid, resulting in a 69-count indictment and RICO charges.

The 29-year-old was eligible for early release in 2020 due to a plea deal he and Shmurda accepted in 2016 to serve a seven-year sentence along with credit for the time the two served when they were originally arrested in December 2014. The pair pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess weapons, as well as weapon possession charges.

Rowdy’s voice didn’t go completely silent while locked up. Jailhouse recordings were used from him to appear on Pop Smoke’s “Make It Rain” from the New York rapper’s posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars Air For The Moon.

By comparison, Shmurda has been beset by a number of legal challenges in his fight to earn parole. In September, the “Hot N*gga” rapper was denied early release due to the 10 violations he registered while behind bars. He’ll more than likely serve the full-length of his seven-year sentence as his scheduled release date is set for December 11, 2021.

