Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Makes Houston Rap History As It Is Certified Diamond

Travis Scott already has the most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles for a Houston rapper. Now he’s reached a new first for the city.

Scott’s 2018 single “Sicko Mode” with Drake was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Wednesday (December 9). The mark makes Scott the first Houston artist with a single which sold over 10 million copies. Previous major singles such as Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’ Dirty” have topped 4x platinum and “Still Tippin” with Mike Jones, Slim Thug and Paul Wall went platinum, despite being one of, if not the breakthrough single of the Houston rap resurgence 15 years ago.

When released following his chart-topping Astroworld album, “Sicko Mode” quickly rose to the top of the Billboard chart, becoming Scott’s first No. 1 single thanks in small part to a remix from Skrillex.

For Drake, it’s his second diamond plaque following “God’s Plan” reaching the plateau in 2019.

Watch the video for “Sicko Mode” below.

drake , Travis Scott

